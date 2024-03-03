Truist Financial Boosts Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $120.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

