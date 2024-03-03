Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $440.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $22,569,396. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.