UBS Group AG Buys 86,794 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

