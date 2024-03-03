UBS Group AG Purchases 41,804 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.99% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 722,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 211,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,902 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

