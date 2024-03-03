UBS Group AG Reduces Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWT. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

