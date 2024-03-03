UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

MCI opened at $18.95 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Corporate Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

