UBS Group AG Sells 1,644 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of GATX worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

