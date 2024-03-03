UBS Group AG Sells 26,801 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of National Health Investors worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $1,752,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NHI opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.