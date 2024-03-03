UBS Group AG Sells 378 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $830.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $879.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.11 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

