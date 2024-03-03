UBS Group AG Sells 45,018 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Safehold worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 66.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Safehold Company Profile



Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

