UBS Group Increases Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $3.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMP

Compass Trading Down 2.5 %

COMP stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.93. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.