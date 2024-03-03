UBS Group Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $3.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.82. WW International has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WW International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

