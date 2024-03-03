Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $549.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $563.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

