United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

