Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Raised to $10.00 at TD Cowen

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Uniti Group Stock Up 9.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 2,750,525 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
