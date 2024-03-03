Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

