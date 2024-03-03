USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $1,074,760.50 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC opened at $25.04 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

