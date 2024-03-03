Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Vacasa Stock Down 4.0 %

VCSA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,483 shares of company stock valued at $989,185. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 86.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 174.2% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

