Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Vacasa Stock Down 4.0 %
VCSA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa
In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,483 shares of company stock valued at $989,185. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
