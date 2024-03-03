Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCSA

Vacasa Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $114,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 116,483 shares of company stock worth $989,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Vacasa by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,491,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.