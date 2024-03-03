Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.56

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 646772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

