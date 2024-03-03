Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
