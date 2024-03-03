Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

