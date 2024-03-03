Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $235.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

