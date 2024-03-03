Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $222.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $230.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.90.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

