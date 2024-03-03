Veritas Investment Research Reaffirms Reduce Rating for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Veritas Investment Research reissued their reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.17. The stock has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$102.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

