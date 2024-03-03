Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

