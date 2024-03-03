Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRDN. Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

