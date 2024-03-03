Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Shares of VTGN opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 269,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,931,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,280,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

