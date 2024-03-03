Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COCO

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $113,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.