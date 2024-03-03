VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.47 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

