Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 13.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.