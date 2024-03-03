Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 13.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.