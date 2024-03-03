VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

