W Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

