W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells $3,694,339.44 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

GWW stock opened at $980.90 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $983.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $893.49 and its 200-day moving average is $795.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

