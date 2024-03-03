WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

