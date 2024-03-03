Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $48.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $748.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $75.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

