Wedbush Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $35.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 23,985.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,092,000 after buying an additional 5,761,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after buying an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.