Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $172.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

GTLS opened at $146.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.