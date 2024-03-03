West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) CEO Sells $23,077,900.20 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $358.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,227,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

