Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLRP stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

