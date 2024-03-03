Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $122.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

