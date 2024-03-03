WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 709,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.77%. Equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

