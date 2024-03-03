WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

