William Blair Comments on uniQure’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 8.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

