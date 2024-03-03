William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 503,071 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

