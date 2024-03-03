William F. Truscott Sells 8,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $410.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

