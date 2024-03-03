Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $271.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

