Winmill & CO. Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

