Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

SEE stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 471,289 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

