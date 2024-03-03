Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $67.23.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

