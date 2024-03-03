Zacks Research Comments on Blackbaud, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Blackbaud in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year. The consensus estimate for Blackbaud’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

BLKB stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,345.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

